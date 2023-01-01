Short Interest in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Drops By 27.3%

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the November 30th total of 103,800 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Escalade alerts:

Escalade Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ESCA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.18. The stock had a trading volume of 23,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.21. Escalade has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Escalade had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.90 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Escalade

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Escalade by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Escalade by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Escalade by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Escalade by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Escalade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.