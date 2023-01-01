Short Interest in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Increases By 43.2%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 4,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FMIV stock remained flat at $10.03 during trading on Friday. 40,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,251. Forum Merger IV has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 408.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 422,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 339,074 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,211,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,848,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,982,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,262,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,590,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,608,000 after purchasing an additional 467,871 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

