Short Interest in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Rises By 45.4%

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, an increase of 45.4% from the November 30th total of 16,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of HWBK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $27.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.