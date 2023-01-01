Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Grows By 20.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.
Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance
Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $1.84 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.00.
About Hotel Chocolat Group
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hotel Chocolat Group (HCHOF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.