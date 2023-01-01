Short Interest in Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF) Grows By 20.0%

Hotel Chocolat Group plc (OTCMKTS:HCHOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.0 days.

Hotel Chocolat Group Price Performance

Hotel Chocolat Group stock remained flat at $1.84 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures and retails chocolates and cocoa-related products under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Saint Lucia, the United States, and Japan. It offers a range of chocolates, including gifts, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as coffee drinks; wine, beer, and spirits; and beauty products.

