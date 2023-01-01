Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Grows By 56.4%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 56.4% from the November 30th total of 15,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Independence during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Independence during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Trading Up 0.2 %

Independence stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. Independence has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

