Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rises By 75.0%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Informa Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. Informa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $16.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IFJPY. Barclays lifted their price target on Informa from GBX 700 ($8.45) to GBX 725 ($8.75) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 770 ($9.29) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Informa from GBX 730 ($8.81) to GBX 735 ($8.87) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Informa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

