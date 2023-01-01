Short Interest in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Grows By 47.9%

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EMXF traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.05. 5,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,786. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.48.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.613 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

