Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Grows By 53.7%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,200 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,510.9 days.
Japan Post Price Performance
Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $7.65 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.
Japan Post Company Profile
