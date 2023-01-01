Short Interest in Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF) Grows By 53.7%

Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPHLF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,564,200 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the November 30th total of 2,969,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,510.9 days.

Japan Post Price Performance

Shares of JPHLF stock remained flat at $7.65 during trading hours on Friday. Japan Post has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.92.

Japan Post Company Profile

Further Reading

Japan Post Holdings Co, Ltd. provides postal, banking, and insurance services in Japan. The company engages in the postal, banking counter, and insurance counter operations; sale of documentary stamps, petroleum, and catalog products; operations consigned by local government entities; and provision of other bank, and life and non-life insurance agency services.

