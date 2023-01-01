Short Interest in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW) Rises By 65.4%

Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 65.4% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact stock. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSICW – Get Rating) by 249.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Kadem Sustainable Impact were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Price Performance

Kadem Sustainable Impact stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. Kadem Sustainable Impact has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.61.

See Also

