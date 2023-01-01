Short Interest in Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Rises By 43.9%

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,794,900 shares, an increase of 43.9% from the November 30th total of 1,246,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 170.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Price Performance

Kelt Exploration stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. Kelt Exploration has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.