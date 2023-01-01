Short Interest in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Rises By 43.2%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 628,700 shares, an increase of 43.2% from the November 30th total of 439,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maiden

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Maiden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Maiden by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 17,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Price Performance

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. The company had a trading volume of 72,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,654. Maiden has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average is $2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $183.93 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maiden ( NASDAQ:MHLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $19.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Maiden in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

