Short Interest in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Grows By 16.9%

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Myovant Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MYOV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.96. The company had a trading volume of 302,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,371. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. Myovant Sciences has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $27.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Myovant Sciences news, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $89,767.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 360,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,002.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $66,807.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,140,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,679 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $89,767.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 360,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,791,002.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,294 shares of company stock worth $308,149 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 9.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 155,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,821 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

