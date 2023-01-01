Short Interest in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Declines By 20.0%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 2,800,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nautilus from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.67.

Get Nautilus alerts:

Nautilus Stock Down 1.3 %

NLS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 416,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,566. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Nautilus has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nautilus

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.87 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 58.81% and a negative net margin of 27.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,693,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 78,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,152,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 763,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nautilus by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,531 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $658,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

(Get Rating)

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.