Short Interest in NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Decreases By 30.2%

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NextMart Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXMR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,306,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. NextMart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.

NextMart Company Profile

NextMart, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

