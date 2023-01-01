Short Interest in NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR) Decreases By 30.2%

NextMart, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the November 30th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NextMart Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NXMR remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 5,306,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,660. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02. NextMart has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
NextMart Company Profile
