Short Interest in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK) Drops By 18.2%

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the November 30th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRK traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.26. 340,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,391. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, VP Michael A. Perry acquired 42,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $450,418.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 42,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,418.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 80,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 53.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 104,579 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

