Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Expands By 31.9%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,800 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 139,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ OXSQ traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.12. 218,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,636. Oxford Square Capital has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $4.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Oxford Square Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is -33.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

