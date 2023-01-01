Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Rises By 33.3%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
RENN Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of RENN Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 12,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.80.
RENN Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.
About RENN Fund
RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.
