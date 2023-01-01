Short Interest in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG) Rises By 33.3%

RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RENN Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of RENN Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. 12,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,915. RENN Fund has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RENN Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RENN Fund by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 408,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.