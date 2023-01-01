Short Interest in Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Increases By 32.8%

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the November 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Rubicon Organics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ROMJF remained flat at $0.55 on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,418. Rubicon Organics has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Rubicon Organics Company Profile

