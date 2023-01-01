Short Interest in Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Declines By 24.6%

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 24.6% from the November 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salisbury Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Salisbury Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salisbury Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 236,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 117,515 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 121,649 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 78,508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 262.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.40. 3,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Salisbury Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $32.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.76.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.70 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Salisbury Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Stories

