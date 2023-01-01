Short Interest in Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Increases By 18.8%

Savaria Co. (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the November 30th total of 292,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,156.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SISXF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria Stock Performance

Savaria stock remained flat at $10.30 during midday trading on Friday. Savaria has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $16.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.49.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.