Short Interest in ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Expands By 26.6%

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SCOB remained flat at $10.12 during trading hours on Friday. 520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,630. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.37 million, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,817,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,068,000 after buying an additional 155,795 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,580,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after buying an additional 122,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,373,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,655,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

