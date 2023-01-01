Short Interest in Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Expands By 19.2%

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,628,400 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 1,365,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,428.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 85 to SEK 75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SCTBF remained flat at $8.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.90. Securitas AB has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $13.78.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.