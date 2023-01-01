Short Interest in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST) Expands By 48.3%

Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LGST stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,278. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14. Semper Paratus Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.38.

Institutional Trading of Semper Paratus Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LGST. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,986,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,662,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 263.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,628,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after buying an additional 1,180,905 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition by 143.6% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 663,415 shares during the period. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semper Paratus Acquisition

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

