Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Decreases By 22.5%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 53,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLCN. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the first quarter valued at $214,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 38,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,984. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.027 dividend. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

