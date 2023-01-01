Short Interest in SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expands By 35.0%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SM shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,983.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SM Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after acquiring an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after buying an additional 849,019 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after buying an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after buying an additional 705,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $54.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 4.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 36.09%. The company had revenue of $835.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

