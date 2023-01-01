Short Interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Declines By 21.5%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 98,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Solid Biosciences Stock Down 7.4 %

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.38. 39,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,258. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $27.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 51.17% and a negative net margin of 588.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 7,224,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 937,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,339,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 748,123 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,418,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 150,356 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,319,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $712,000.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Solid Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.