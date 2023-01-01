Short Interest in Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Decreases By 23.5%

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 994,200 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $519,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Spero Therapeutics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SPRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.73. 253,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $16.30.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,162.35% and a negative return on equity of 186.94%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spero Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.