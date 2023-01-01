Short Interest in Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Increases By 44.0%

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 637,900 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the November 30th total of 443,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 544,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Up 4.7 %

OTCMKTS:SRUUF traded up 0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 845,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,600. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a one year low of 9.40 and a one year high of 16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 11.56 and a 200 day moving average of 11.45.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

