Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Declines By 37.5%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance
Shares of SOHVY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.23.
About Sumitomo Heavy Industries
