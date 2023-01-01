Short Interest in Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Declines By 37.5%

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SOHVY stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.23.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mechatronics, Industrial Machinery, Logistics & Construction, and Energy & Lifelines.

