Short Interest in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Grows By 35.5%

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the November 30th total of 57,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares in the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.0% during the first quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 565,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,483,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 420,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 49.6% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 245,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

TARO stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.66. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.49.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.02 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

