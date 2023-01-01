Short Interest in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Declines By 25.3%

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 9,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

TC Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

TCBC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.35. TC Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $15.26.

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. TC Bancshares had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TC Bancshares stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.04% of TC Bancshares worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Bancshares Company Profile

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

