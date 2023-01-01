Short Interest in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Rises By 30.9%

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the November 30th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Approximately 11.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ODP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get ODP alerts:

Institutional Trading of ODP

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ODP by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of ODP in the third quarter worth $551,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,668,000 after buying an additional 87,174 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in ODP by 13.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in ODP by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODP Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.54. The company had a trading volume of 492,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,175. ODP has a twelve month low of $28.85 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ODP had a positive return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

About ODP

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.