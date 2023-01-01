Short Interest in The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF) Drops By 28.6%

The SPAR Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:SGPPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised The SPAR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th.

The SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of The SPAR Group stock remained flat at 7.30 during trading hours on Friday. The SPAR Group has a twelve month low of 7.30 and a twelve month high of 10.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 8.55.

About The SPAR Group

The SPAR Group Ltd engages in the wholesale and distribution of goods and services to SPAR grocery stores and various other branded group retail outlets in Southern Africa, Ireland, Switzerland, and Poland. The company offers fresh produce, in-store bakery, butchery, deli, ready-to-eat meals, home-meal replacements, groceries, general merchandise, baked foods, liquor products, Building and hardware products, dispensary and health-related products, confectionery, health and beauty, frozen foods, catering products, wines, and non-food items.

Further Reading

