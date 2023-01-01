Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Drops By 23.8%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, a drop of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 104,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trinity Biotech in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. 78,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.25. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 419.23% and a negative net margin of 42.21%. As a group, analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Biotech

(Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.