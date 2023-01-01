Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 23.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CFO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. 96,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.07.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,341,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 625,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 464,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 405,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the period.

