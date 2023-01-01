Short Interest in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Drops By 23.7%

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
CFO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.01. 96,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,323. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $61.66 and a 12-month high of $78.07.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
