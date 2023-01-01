Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $9,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 130,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 14,015 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.19.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.