Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Acquires 785 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 913.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 3,098.9% during the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the period. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABB alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ABB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.54.

ABB Price Performance

Shares of ABB opened at $30.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.04.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). ABB had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. Equities analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.