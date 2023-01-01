Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.07 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.91 and a twelve month high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

