Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.70. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2485 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Several research analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.