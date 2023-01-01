Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $2.18 Million Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 162.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 100.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 94.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $66.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

