Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 95,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GEM opened at $28.31 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $38.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.30.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.