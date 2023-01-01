Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

