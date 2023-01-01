Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 119,234 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,234 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $61.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.86. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.