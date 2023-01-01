Siacoin (SC) Market Cap Tops $119.34 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $119.34 million and $1.09 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,556.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000421 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00422654 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00021196 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.75 or 0.00886379 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00094579 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.60 or 0.00583463 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006026 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00248623 BTC.
About Siacoin
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,866,892,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars.
