Siacoin (SC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.70 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $118.97 million and approximately $1.70 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,529.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00420085 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00022146 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.88 or 0.00888597 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00094706 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.50 or 0.00583834 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00248171 BTC.
Siacoin Profile
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,865,242,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Buying and Selling Siacoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.