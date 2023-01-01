Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sify Technologies by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19,756 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

