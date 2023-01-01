Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the November 30th total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Sify Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SIFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 90,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,949. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Sify Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Sify Technologies Company Profile
Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.
