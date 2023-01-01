Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,690 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $227.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.03 and a 200-day moving average of $179.19.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

