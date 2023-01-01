Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Price Performance

Snowflake stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $347.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $103,235.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.35.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

