Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 277,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the period. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 in the last three months. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kinder Morgan



Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

