Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 1,174 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $24,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,907 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,102,000 after buying an additional 1,253,149 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $210.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.83. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

